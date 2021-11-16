Sanmina (NASDAQ:SANM) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Strong Sell

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Sanmina (NASDAQ:SANM) from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a report issued on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Sanmina Corporation is engaged in providing electronics contract manufacturing services. It focuses on engineering and fabricating complex components and also on providing complete end-to-end supply chain solutions to Original Equipment Manufacturers. The Company’s services include product design and engineering, including initial development, detailed design, prototyping, validation, preproduction services and manufacturing design release; manufacturing of components, subassemblies and complete systems; final system assembly and test; direct order fulfillment and logistics services, and after-market product service and support. Sanmina Corporation, formerly known as Sanmina-SCI Corp., is based in San Jose, California. “

Get Sanmina alerts:

Separately, Bank of America cut shares of Sanmina from a neutral rating to an underperform rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $46.00 to $38.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $46.25.

Shares of NASDAQ SANM opened at $40.37 on Friday. Sanmina has a 1 year low of $30.59 and a 1 year high of $43.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 1.86 and a quick ratio of 1.37. The company’s 50-day moving average is $39.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.63 billion, a PE ratio of 10.09, a P/E/G ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 1.08.

Sanmina (NASDAQ:SANM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, November 7th. The electronics maker reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.99 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $1.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.70 billion. Sanmina had a net margin of 3.98% and a return on equity of 13.04%. Sanmina’s quarterly revenue was down 12.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.04 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Sanmina will post 3.86 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new position in shares of Sanmina in the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in shares of Sanmina by 70.2% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 781 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 322 shares in the last quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. bought a new position in shares of Sanmina in the second quarter worth approximately $36,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Sanmina by 140.5% in the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,667 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $64,000 after buying an additional 974 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Laurion Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Sanmina in the second quarter worth approximately $214,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.82% of the company’s stock.

Sanmina Company Profile

Sanmina Corp. engages in the provision of integrated manufacturing solutions, components, products and repair, logistics and after-market services. It operates through the following segments: Integrated Manufacturing Solutions (IMS) and Components, Products and Services (CPS). The IMS segment consists of printed circuit board assembly and test, final system assembly and test and direct-order-fulfillment.

Further Reading: What does a dividend yield signify to investors?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Sanmina (SANM)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Sanmina Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sanmina and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.