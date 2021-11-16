Foresight Solar Fund (LON:FSFL) Share Price Passes Above 50 Day Moving Average of $100.65

Shares of Foresight Solar Fund Limited (LON:FSFL) passed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 100.65 ($1.31) and traded as high as GBX 101.60 ($1.33). Foresight Solar Fund shares last traded at GBX 101.60 ($1.33), with a volume of 1,177,493 shares.

The company has a 50 day moving average of GBX 100.65. The company has a market cap of £619.53 million and a PE ratio of 11.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 152.26 and a quick ratio of 152.21.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 26th. Investors of record on Thursday, October 28th will be given a dividend of GBX 1.75 ($0.02) per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 28th. This represents a yield of 1.75%. Foresight Solar Fund’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 0.79%.

Foresight Solar Fund Limited is a closed-ended company. The Company seeks to provide investors with a sustainable and inflation-linked dividend together with the potential for capital growth over the long-term through investment in a diversified portfolio of predominantly United Kingdom ground-based solar assets.

