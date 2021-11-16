Haydale Graphene Industries (LON:HAYD) Share Price Passes Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $6.66

Haydale Graphene Industries plc (LON:HAYD)’s stock price crossed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 6.66 ($0.09) and traded as high as GBX 6.70 ($0.09). Haydale Graphene Industries shares last traded at GBX 6.44 ($0.08), with a volume of 457,445 shares.

The company has a market cap of £32.87 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.16. The business’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 6.66 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 7.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 44.05, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 0.76.

About Haydale Graphene Industries (LON:HAYD)

Haydale Graphene Industries plc, through its subsidiaries, functionalizes graphene and other nanomaterials in the United Kingdom, Europe, the United States, China, Thailand, South Korea, Japan, and internationally. It operates through Resins, Polymers, Composites & Inks; and Advanced Materials segments.

