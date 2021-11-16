Isuzu Motors (OTCMKTS:ISUZY) Stock Price Passes Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $13.57

Isuzu Motors Limited (OTCMKTS:ISUZY) crossed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $13.57 and traded as high as $14.32. Isuzu Motors shares last traded at $14.32, with a volume of 13,455 shares traded.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Isuzu Motors from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 31st.

The company has a market cap of $11.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.16 and a beta of 1.40. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $13.57 and a 200 day simple moving average of $13.15. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20.

Isuzu Motors Ltd. engages in the manufacture and sale of heavy-medium and light-duty trucks, buses, passenger vehicle engines, industrial-use diesel engines. Its products include ELF (Extremely Low Frequency) light-duty trucks, forward medium-duty trucks, giga heavy-duty trucks and tractors, gala sightseeing bus, erga route bus, diesel engines for passenger vehicles and industrial use, N-series light-duty trucks, F-series medium-duty trucks, C&E-series heavy-duty trucks and tractors, pick up trucks and others.

