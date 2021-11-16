Fortescue Metals Group (OTCMKTS:FSUMF) Stock Price Crosses Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $11.32

Fortescue Metals Group Limited (OTCMKTS:FSUMF) passed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $11.32 and traded as high as $11.88. Fortescue Metals Group shares last traded at $11.68, with a volume of 15,097 shares trading hands.

Separately, Citigroup raised shares of Fortescue Metals Group to a “buy” rating and set a $18.50 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 9th.

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $11.32 and its 200-day moving average price is $15.21.

Fortescue Metals Group Ltd. engages in the development of iron ore deposits. It operates through the China and Other geographical segments. Its projects include Chichester Hub, Solomon Hub, Port Hedland, Eliwana, Iron Bridgen and copper-gold exploration. The company was founded by John Andrew Henry Forrest in April 2003 and is headquartered in East Perth, Australia.

