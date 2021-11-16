Sundrug Co.,Ltd. (OTCMKTS:SDGCF) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Sundrug Co.,Ltd. (OTCMKTS:SDGCF) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 7,100 shares, an increase of 7,000.0% from the October 14th total of 100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 35.5 days.
Sundrug Co.,Ltd. stock opened at $28.46 on Tuesday. Sundrug Co.,Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $28.46 and a fifty-two week high of $41.55. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $31.14 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $32.93.
About Sundrug Co.,Ltd.
Featured Article: Oversold
Receive News & Ratings for Sundrug Co.Ltd. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sundrug Co.Ltd. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.