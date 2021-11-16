Sundrug Co.,Ltd. (OTCMKTS:SDGCF) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Sundrug Co.,Ltd. (OTCMKTS:SDGCF) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 7,100 shares, an increase of 7,000.0% from the October 14th total of 100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 35.5 days.

Sundrug Co.,Ltd. stock opened at $28.46 on Tuesday. Sundrug Co.,Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $28.46 and a fifty-two week high of $41.55. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $31.14 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $32.93.

About Sundrug Co.,Ltd.

Sundrug Co, Ltd. engages in the pharmaceutical business. It operates through the Drug Store and Discount Store segments. The Drug Store segment sells pharmaceutical products, cosmetics, and general merchandise. The Discount Store segment offers household goods and food products. The company was founded by Yukimasa Tada in December 1957 and is headquartered in Tokyo, Japan.

