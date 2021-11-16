RISE Education Cayman Ltd (NASDAQ:REDU) Short Interest Up 4,724.3% in October

RISE Education Cayman Ltd (NASDAQ:REDU) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 1,510,000 shares, a growth of 4,724.3% from the October 14th total of 31,300 shares. Currently, 2.7% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 2,600,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.6 days.

NASDAQ:REDU opened at $0.68 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $0.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 0.76. RISE Education Cayman has a 52 week low of $0.59 and a 52 week high of $7.00. The company has a market cap of $38.58 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.55 and a beta of 1.45.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of RISE Education Cayman from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 20th.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of RISE Education Cayman by 21.1% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 60,916 shares of the company’s stock valued at $246,000 after acquiring an additional 10,616 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of RISE Education Cayman during the 1st quarter valued at $62,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of RISE Education Cayman by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,218,580 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,035,000 after acquiring an additional 15,171 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in shares of RISE Education Cayman by 9.3% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 187,380 shares of the company’s stock valued at $759,000 after acquiring an additional 15,908 shares during the period. 7.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About RISE Education Cayman

RISE Education Cayman Ltd. engages in the provision of after-school English teaching and tutoring services. It offers various subject matters, such as language arts, math, natural science, and social science. The company was founded in October 2007 and is headquartered in Dongcheng, China.

