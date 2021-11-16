TeamViewer AG (OTCMKTS:TMVWY) Short Interest Update

TeamViewer AG (OTCMKTS:TMVWY) was the target of a large increase in short interest in October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 18,800 shares, an increase of 3,660.0% from the October 14th total of 500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 500,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Exane BNP Paribas lowered shares of TeamViewer from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Berenberg Bank lowered shares of TeamViewer from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of TeamViewer in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Oddo Bhf lowered shares of TeamViewer from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from €45.00 ($52.94) to €21.00 ($24.71) in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of TeamViewer in a report on Friday, October 8th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $18.85.

Shares of TMVWY opened at $7.64 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $11.47 and a 200 day moving average of $15.81. TeamViewer has a 52-week low of $7.20 and a 52-week high of $29.82.

TeamViewer AG, together with its subsidiaries, develops and distributes remote connectivity solutions worldwide. The company's products include TeamViewer, a comprehensive remote access, remote control, and remote support solution that works with every desktop and mobile platform; TeamViewer Tensor, an enterprise remote connectivity cloud platform enabling organizations to deploy a large-scale IT management framework to access, support, and control any device or machine quickly and easily from anywhere at anytime; TeamViewer Pilot that enhances remote support with augmented reality; and TeamViewer IoT, which enables to instantly connect, monitor, and operate machines and devices securely from anywhere.

