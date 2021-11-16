Venus Concept (NASDAQ:VERO) Price Target Cut to $2.00 by Analysts at Stifel Nicolaus

Venus Concept (NASDAQ:VERO) had its target price cut by Stifel Nicolaus from $2.50 to $2.00 in a report published on Friday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a hold rating on the stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Venus Concept from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th.

Shares of NASDAQ VERO opened at $1.66 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.07, a current ratio of 3.38 and a quick ratio of 2.73. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $2.13 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.25. Venus Concept has a one year low of $1.60 and a one year high of $3.44. The firm has a market cap of $89.88 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.44 and a beta of 2.19.

Venus Concept (NASDAQ:VERO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 11th. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by ($0.06). Venus Concept had a negative return on equity of 74.67% and a negative net margin of 32.45%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.18) EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Venus Concept will post -0.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VERO. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in shares of Venus Concept by 5,787.7% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 906,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,131,000 after purchasing an additional 891,300 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Venus Concept by 764.5% during the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 426,011 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,001,000 after buying an additional 376,734 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in Venus Concept during the first quarter valued at $743,000. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC boosted its stake in Venus Concept by 47.2% during the second quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 733,425 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,281,000 after buying an additional 235,047 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Venus Concept by 1,412.7% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 172,973 shares of the company’s stock valued at $537,000 after buying an additional 161,538 shares during the period. 41.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Venus Concept

Venus Concept, Inc develops, commercializes and delivers minimally invasive and non-invasive medical aesthetic and hair restoration technologies and related practice enhancement services. Its product portfolio consists of aesthetic device platforms which includes venus versa, venus legacy, venus velocity, venus fiore, venus viva, venus freeze plus, and venus bliss.

