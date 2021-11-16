Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Exela Technologies (NASDAQ:XELA) to Sell

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Exela Technologies (NASDAQ:XELA) from a buy rating to a sell rating in a research note published on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Exela Technologies, Inc. is engaged in providing information and transaction processing solutions. The Company’s segments include Information and Transaction Processing Solutions, Healthcare Solutions and Legal & Loss Prevention Services. ITPS provides industry solutions for banking and financial services, including lending solutions for mortgages, banking solutions for clearing, anti-money laundering, sanctions, cross-border settlement; property and casualty insurance solutions for enrollments, and communications. The HS segment offerings include integrated accounts payable and accounts receivable, and information management for both the healthcare payer and provider markets. The LLPS segment solutions include processing of legal claims for class action and mass action settlement administrations, involving project management support, notification and collection, analysis, and distribution of settlement funds. Exela Technologies Inc., formerly known as Quinpario Acquisition Corp. 2, is based in United States. “

Separately, B. Riley decreased their price target on Exela Technologies from $4.00 to $3.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th.

Shares of XELA stock opened at $1.56 on Friday. Exela Technologies has a 12-month low of $1.02 and a 12-month high of $7.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $288.33 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.52 and a beta of 1.84. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.88 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.08.

Exela Technologies (NASDAQ:XELA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 5th. The company reported ($0.27) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.17) by ($0.10). During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.60) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Exela Technologies will post -0.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Marc A. Beilinson acquired 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 11th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $1.61 per share, for a total transaction of $161,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 49.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in shares of Exela Technologies by 47.4% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 694,735 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,515,000 after purchasing an additional 223,474 shares during the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC acquired a new stake in Exela Technologies during the first quarter worth about $25,000. Quadrature Capital Ltd acquired a new stake in Exela Technologies during the first quarter worth about $25,000. JS Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Exela Technologies during the first quarter worth about $335,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in Exela Technologies during the first quarter worth about $33,000. Institutional investors own 7.50% of the company’s stock.

Exela Technologies, Inc (Exela), formerly Quinpario Acquisition Corp. 2, is engaged in providing information and transaction processing solutions. The Company’s segments include Information and Transaction Processing Solutions (ITPS), Healthcare Solutions (HS) and Legal & Loss Prevention Services (LLPS).

