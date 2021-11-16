Zacks Investment Research Analysts Boost Earnings Estimates for Achieve Life Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACHV)

Achieve Life Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACHV) – Equities researchers at Zacks Investment Research lifted their FY2021 earnings estimates for Achieve Life Sciences in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, November 10th. Zacks Investment Research analyst J. Vandermosten now forecasts that the biopharmaceutical company will earn ($3.88) per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of ($3.89). Zacks Investment Research also issued estimates for Achieve Life Sciences’ FY2022 earnings at ($2.97) EPS.

ACHV has been the topic of several other reports. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $24.00 price target on shares of Achieve Life Sciences in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. Alliance Global Partners assumed coverage on Achieve Life Sciences in a research report on Monday, October 4th. They set a “buy” rating and a $25.00 target price on the stock.

NASDAQ ACHV opened at $8.10 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $76.56 million, a P/E ratio of -1.74 and a beta of 1.27. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $8.33 and its two-hundred day moving average is $8.28. Achieve Life Sciences has a fifty-two week low of $6.63 and a fifty-two week high of $16.10.

Achieve Life Sciences (NASDAQ:ACHV) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.71) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.09) by $0.38. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($1.14) EPS.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in shares of Achieve Life Sciences in the third quarter valued at approximately $111,000. State Street Corp bought a new position in Achieve Life Sciences in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $133,000. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in Achieve Life Sciences in the 1st quarter worth approximately $144,000. Northern Trust Corp bought a new position in Achieve Life Sciences in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $153,000. Finally, Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP bought a new position in Achieve Life Sciences in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $171,000. Institutional investors own 20.59% of the company’s stock.

About Achieve Life Sciences

Achieve Life Sciences, Inc is a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of cytisinicline for smoking cessation. Its products includes cytisine, a plant-based alkaloid with a binding affinity to the nicotinic acetylcholine receptor. The company was founded in October 1991 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

