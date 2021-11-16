Independent Bank (NASDAQ:IBCP) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Independent Bank (NASDAQ:IBCP) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Independent Bank Corporation is a bank holding company. Its subsidiary banks principally serve rural and suburban communities located across Michigan’s Lower Peninsula. The Banks emphasize service and convenience as a principal means of competing in the delivery of financial services. “

Get Independent Bank alerts:

Separately, Boenning Scattergood reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Independent Bank in a research note on Thursday, July 29th.

NASDAQ:IBCP opened at $23.68 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $21.69. The firm has a market cap of $503.84 million, a PE ratio of 7.74 and a beta of 1.09. Independent Bank has a 1 year low of $16.60 and a 1 year high of $24.73. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27.

Independent Bank (NASDAQ:IBCP) last posted its earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.11. Independent Bank had a return on equity of 17.13% and a net margin of 30.55%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.89 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Independent Bank will post 2.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Independent Bank news, EVP Stefanie M. Kimball sold 2,310 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.52, for a total transaction of $47,401.20. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 62,232 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,277,000.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 4.96% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of IBCP. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Independent Bank during the third quarter worth $4,542,000. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in shares of Independent Bank by 488.2% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 210,193 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,563,000 after buying an additional 174,458 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in shares of Independent Bank by 61.7% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 429,568 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $9,476,000 after buying an additional 163,847 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Independent Bank by 13.9% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 887,897 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $19,276,000 after buying an additional 108,403 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Independent Bank by 24.1% in the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 406,903 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,834,000 after buying an additional 79,143 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.97% of the company’s stock.

About Independent Bank

Independent Bank Corp. operates as a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It offers commercial banking, mortgage lending, investments, and title services. The company was founded in 1864 and is headquartered in Ionia, MI.

Featured Story: Most Active Stocks

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Independent Bank (IBCP)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Independent Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Independent Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.