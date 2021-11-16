Century Therapeutics (NASDAQ:IPSC) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Sell

Century Therapeutics (NASDAQ:IPSC) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Century Therapeutics Inc. is a cell therapy company. It involved in developing induced pluripotent stem cell -derived cell therapies in immuno-oncology. Century Therapeutics Inc. is based in PHILADELPHIA. “

Separately, SVB Leerink reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Century Therapeutics in a research report on Sunday, August 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $36.25.

Century Therapeutics stock opened at $21.04 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $23.10. The company has a quick ratio of 18.97, a current ratio of 15.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. Century Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $16.29 and a 12-month high of $32.90.

Century Therapeutics (NASDAQ:IPSC) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.48) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.40) by ($0.08). As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Century Therapeutics will post -3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of IPSC. Monashee Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Century Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,760,000. Legal & General Group Plc acquired a new stake in shares of Century Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. FMR LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Century Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at about $141,004,000. Vanguard Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Century Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at about $880,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Century Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,134,000. Institutional investors own 35.23% of the company’s stock.

About Century Therapeutics

Century Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, develops transformative allogeneic cell therapies for the treatment of solid tumor and hematological malignancies. The company's lead product candidate is CNTY-101, an allogeneic, induced pluripotent stem cells (iPSCs)-derived chimeric antigen receptors (CAR)-iNK cell therapy targeting CD19 for relapsed, refractory B-cell lymphoma.

