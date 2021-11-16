Pollard Banknote (TSE:PBL) PT Lowered to C$51.50 at Raymond James

Pollard Banknote (TSE:PBL) had its target price trimmed by Raymond James from C$57.00 to C$51.50 in a research report released on Friday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity downgraded Pollard Banknote from a buy rating to a hold rating and cut their price target for the stock from C$55.00 to C$48.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 11th.

Get Pollard Banknote alerts:

Shares of TSE:PBL opened at C$41.08 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of C$1.11 billion and a PE ratio of 41.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 64.11, a current ratio of 1.65 and a quick ratio of 0.92. The business has a fifty day moving average price of C$47.66 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$51.37. Pollard Banknote has a 1 year low of C$23.75 and a 1 year high of C$67.00.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.04 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 30th. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.39%. Pollard Banknote’s payout ratio is 16.13%.

Pollard Banknote Company Profile

Pollard Banknote Limited, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells a range of gaming products and services for the lottery and charitable gaming industries worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Lotteries and Charitable Gaming, and Diamond Game. It designs, manufactures, and distributes instant tickets, as well as offers related services.

Read More: What are municipal bonds?

Receive News & Ratings for Pollard Banknote Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pollard Banknote and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.