Sandy Spring Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:SASR) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $131.67 Million

Brokerages forecast that Sandy Spring Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:SASR) will announce $131.67 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for Sandy Spring Bancorp’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $130.94 million and the highest is $132.40 million. Sandy Spring Bancorp reported sales of $132.06 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 0.3%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, January 20th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Sandy Spring Bancorp will report full year sales of $533.19 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $532.37 million to $534.00 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $498.74 million, with estimates ranging from $493.58 million to $503.90 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Sandy Spring Bancorp.

Sandy Spring Bancorp (NASDAQ:SASR) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The bank reported $1.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $131.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $131.96 million. Sandy Spring Bancorp had a net margin of 43.70% and a return on equity of 13.94%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.97 EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Sandy Spring Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th.

NASDAQ:SASR opened at $50.31 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.96. The firm has a market cap of $2.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.75 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $46.51 and a 200-day moving average price of $45.10. Sandy Spring Bancorp has a 1-year low of $27.57 and a 1-year high of $51.19.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 17th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.32 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 9th. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.54%. Sandy Spring Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.81%.

In related news, EVP Kenneth C. Cook sold 13,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.27, for a total value of $651,645.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Kenneth C. Cook sold 3,625 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.48, for a total transaction of $153,990.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 217,861 shares in the company, valued at $9,254,735.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 19,656 shares of company stock worth $933,299. 3.05% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in Sandy Spring Bancorp by 6.7% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 15,402 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $706,000 after buying an additional 972 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Sandy Spring Bancorp by 3.1% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 143,128 shares of the bank’s stock worth $6,558,000 after purchasing an additional 4,263 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in Sandy Spring Bancorp by 5.5% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 76,926 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,524,000 after purchasing an additional 3,996 shares during the period. Veritable L.P. purchased a new stake in Sandy Spring Bancorp during the third quarter worth about $338,000. Finally, Wealthspire Advisors LLC increased its stake in Sandy Spring Bancorp by 255.7% during the third quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC now owns 31,444 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,441,000 after purchasing an additional 22,604 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.40% of the company’s stock.

About Sandy Spring Bancorp

Sandy Spring Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial banking, retail banking, and trust services to individuals and businesses. It operates through the following segments: Community Banking, Insurance, and Investment Management. The Community Banking segment conducts its operations through Sandy Spring Bank and involves delivering financial products and services, including various loan and deposit products to both individuals and businesses.

