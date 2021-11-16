Royal Bank of Canada Boosts Metro (TSE:MRU) Price Target to C$70.00

Metro (TSE:MRU) had its target price raised by Royal Bank of Canada from C$68.00 to C$70.00 in a report published on Friday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. Royal Bank of Canada currently has a sector perform rating on the stock.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Desjardins increased their price target on Metro to C$66.00 in a report on Thursday, August 12th. National Bank Financial increased their price objective on shares of Metro from C$65.00 to C$67.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. CIBC reissued a neutral rating and set a C$61.00 price objective on shares of Metro in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. National Bankshares increased their price objective on shares of Metro from C$65.00 to C$67.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, NBF increased their price objective on shares of Metro to C$67.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of C$66.73.

Shares of Metro stock opened at C$65.64 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 71.94. The business has a 50-day moving average price of C$62.62 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$60.92. Metro has a 1-year low of C$52.63 and a 1-year high of C$66.12. The company has a market cap of C$16.02 billion and a P/E ratio of 20.02.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 9th. Investors of record on Friday, October 22nd were issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 21st. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.52%. Metro’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 28.98%.

About Metro

Metro Inc operates as a retailer, franchisor, distributor, and manufacturer in the food and pharmaceutical sectors in Canada. It operates food stores, including supermarkets and discount stores that provide fresh and grocery products, baked goods, prepared foods, meats, general merchandise, non-perishable goods, dairy products, fruits and vegetables, frozen foods, bakery products, pastries, and deli products, as well as Mediterranean and Middle-Eastern products; and drug stores and pharmacies.

