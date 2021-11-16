SVB Leerink Comments on Axcella Health Inc.’s FY2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:AXLA)

Axcella Health Inc. (NASDAQ:AXLA) – Investment analysts at SVB Leerink upped their FY2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Axcella Health in a report released on Wednesday, November 10th. SVB Leerink analyst T. Smith now forecasts that the company will post earnings of ($1.66) per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of ($1.74). SVB Leerink has a “Buy” rating and a $10.00 price objective on the stock. SVB Leerink also issued estimates for Axcella Health’s Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.43) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($1.97) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($2.09) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($2.26) EPS and FY2025 earnings at ($2.81) EPS.

Get Axcella Health alerts:

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Noble Financial began coverage on shares of Axcella Health in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $6.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Axcella Health from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Axcella Health from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $9.00 to $5.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Axcella Health from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $3.50 price objective for the company in a report on Friday. Finally, Chardan Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $10.00 price objective on shares of Axcella Health in a report on Friday, July 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $10.94.

AXLA opened at $3.03 on Monday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $3.07 and its 200-day moving average is $3.44. Axcella Health has a 1-year low of $2.75 and a 1-year high of $6.84. The company has a current ratio of 8.72, a quick ratio of 6.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The company has a market cap of $115.68 million, a P/E ratio of -1.86 and a beta of 1.48.

Axcella Health (NASDAQ:AXLA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.41) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.45) by $0.04.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Axcella Health by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 140,497 shares of the company’s stock valued at $418,000 after purchasing an additional 3,614 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP boosted its holdings in Axcella Health by 31.4% during the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 72,422 shares of the company’s stock worth $290,000 after acquiring an additional 17,287 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in Axcella Health by 579.6% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 92,688 shares of the company’s stock worth $372,000 after acquiring an additional 79,049 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in Axcella Health by 129.0% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 158,202 shares of the company’s stock worth $634,000 after acquiring an additional 89,115 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Edgewood Management LLC purchased a new position in Axcella Health during the 2nd quarter worth $100,000. 63.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Axcella Health

Axcella Health, Inc is a biotechnology company. It engages in the research and development of treatment for diseases and improve health using endogenous metabolic modulator, or EMM, and compositions. Its product pipeline includes AXA1665, for the reduction in risk of recurrent overt hepatic encephalopathy; and AXA1125, for non-alcoholic steatohepatitis.

Read More: Correction

Receive News & Ratings for Axcella Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Axcella Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.