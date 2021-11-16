BioXcel Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:BTAI) Expected to Post FY2021 Earnings of ($5.02) Per Share

BioXcel Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:BTAI) – Equities research analysts at Truist Securiti decreased their FY2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of BioXcel Therapeutics in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, November 10th. Truist Securiti analyst R. Karnauskas now expects that the company will earn ($5.02) per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of ($4.37). Truist Securiti also issued estimates for BioXcel Therapeutics’ Q4 2021 earnings at ($1.48) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($3.33) EPS, FY2023 earnings at $3.11 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $7.70 EPS.

Get BioXcel Therapeutics alerts:

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on the company. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $141.00 price target on shares of BioXcel Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $70.00 price target on shares of BioXcel Therapeutics in a report on Monday, August 16th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded BioXcel Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $55.00 to $24.00 in a report on Monday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $97.29.

BioXcel Therapeutics stock opened at $27.21 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $30.75 and a 200 day moving average of $30.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $761.04 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.77 and a beta of 0.98. BioXcel Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $23.07 and a 12-month high of $67.74.

BioXcel Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BTAI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.96) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.08) by $0.12. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($1.07) earnings per share.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its position in shares of BioXcel Therapeutics by 122.2% in the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares during the period. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its position in BioXcel Therapeutics by 300.0% during the 3rd quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of BioXcel Therapeutics by 136.1% in the 3rd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 3,197 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,000 after buying an additional 1,843 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BioXcel Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $106,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of BioXcel Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $109,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 47.21% of the company’s stock.

BioXcel Therapeutics Company Profile

BioXcel Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, which focuses on drug development. The firm’s two clinical development programs are BXCL501, a sublingual thin film formulation designed for acute treatment of agitation resulting from neurological and psychiatric disorders, and BXCL701, an immuno-oncology agent designed for treatment of a rare form of prostate cancer and for treatment of pancreatic cancer.

Featured Article: Euro STOXX 50 Index

Receive News & Ratings for BioXcel Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BioXcel Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.