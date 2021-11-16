TD Securities Raises Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:CRR.UN) Price Target to C$19.50

Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:CRR.UN) had its price objective increased by TD Securities from C$19.00 to C$19.50 in a research report report published on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has a hold rating on the stock.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on CRR.UN. CIBC increased their target price on shares of Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust from C$18.00 to C$19.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. Canaccord Genuity raised their price objective on shares of Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust from C$17.00 to C$18.75 in a research note on Friday, August 6th. BMO Capital Markets lowered shares of Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and raised their price objective for the company from C$17.00 to C$18.23 in a research note on Monday, July 26th. National Bankshares raised their price objective on shares of Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust from C$19.50 to C$20.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Scotiabank raised their price objective on shares of Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust from C$19.50 to C$20.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of C$19.08.

Shares of TSE CRR.UN opened at C$18.31 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of C$3.01 billion and a PE ratio of 33.53. Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust has a 12-month low of C$13.93 and a 12-month high of C$19.09. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is C$18.17 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$17.82. The company has a quick ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 156.33.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 15th were issued a $0.0742 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 28th. This represents a $0.89 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.86%. Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 163.01%.

Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust ("Crombie") is an unincorporated, open-ended real estate investment trust established under, and governed by, the laws of the Province of Ontario. Crombie is one of the country's leading national retail property landlords with a strategy to own, operate and develop a portfolio of high quality grocery and drug store anchored shopping centres, freestanding stores and mixed use developments primarily in Canada's top urban and suburban markets.

