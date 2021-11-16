Freehold Royalties (TSE:FRU) PT Raised to C$17.00 at Raymond James

Freehold Royalties (TSE:FRU) had its target price lifted by Raymond James from C$16.00 to C$17.00 in a report released on Friday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. National Bank Financial restated an outperform rating and set a C$11.50 target price on shares of Freehold Royalties in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. Canaccord Genuity boosted their target price on Freehold Royalties from C$14.00 to C$15.00 in a research report on Friday. Cormark restated a buy rating on shares of Freehold Royalties in a research report on Monday, September 13th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Freehold Royalties from C$15.00 to C$16.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, TD Securities boosted their target price on Freehold Royalties from C$13.50 to C$14.50 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of C$14.29.

Shares of FRU opened at C$12.63 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of C$11.06 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$9.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.44, a quick ratio of 3.04 and a current ratio of 4.54. Freehold Royalties has a 52-week low of C$4.47 and a 52-week high of C$13.17. The company has a market cap of C$1.90 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.72.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 15th were given a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 28th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.75%. Freehold Royalties’s dividend payout ratio is currently 86.48%.

About Freehold Royalties

Freehold Royalties Ltd., an oil and gas royalty company, owns working interests in oil, natural gas, and potash properties in Western Canada and the United States. The company holds approximately 6.7 million gross acres of land from northeastern British Columbia to southern Ontario. It has interests in approximately 11,000 producing wells and receives royalty from 300 industry operators.

