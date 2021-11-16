Loblaw Companies (TSE:L) Price Target Increased to C$112.00 by Analysts at Royal Bank of Canada

Loblaw Companies (TSE:L) had its price target raised by Royal Bank of Canada from C$104.00 to C$112.00 in a research note released on Friday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Desjardins boosted their price objective on Loblaw Companies from C$77.00 to C$85.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Loblaw Companies from C$71.00 to C$85.00 in a research note on Friday, July 30th. TD Securities boosted their price target on Loblaw Companies from C$95.00 to C$98.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. National Bankshares upped their target price on Loblaw Companies from C$91.00 to C$92.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Finally, CIBC increased their price objective on Loblaw Companies from C$96.00 to C$106.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, Loblaw Companies currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of C$96.67.

Shares of Loblaw Companies stock opened at C$98.36 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 145.12. The company’s 50-day moving average price is C$90.30 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$81.82. Loblaw Companies has a 52 week low of C$60.86 and a 52 week high of C$99.34. The stock has a market cap of C$33.25 billion and a PE ratio of 25.13.

Loblaw Companies Limited, a food and pharmacy company, engages in the grocery, pharmacy, health and beauty, apparel, general merchandise, financial services, and wireless mobile products and services businesses in Canada. It operates in two segments, Retail and Financial Services. The Retail segment operates corporate and franchise-owned retail food, and associate-owned drug stores.

