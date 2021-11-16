Raymond James Analysts Give Ero Copper (TSE:ERO) a C$30.00 Price Target

Raymond James set a C$30.00 price objective on Ero Copper (TSE:ERO) in a research note published on Friday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on the company. Scotiabank reduced their price target on Ero Copper from C$30.00 to C$28.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. Barclays lifted their price objective on Ero Copper from C$21.00 to C$23.00 in a report on Monday, October 18th. BMO Capital Markets restated a buy rating on shares of Ero Copper in a report on Thursday, September 2nd. CIBC reiterated a hold rating and issued a C$33.50 price target on shares of Ero Copper in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. Finally, TD Securities boosted their price target on Ero Copper from C$29.00 to C$30.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Ero Copper currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of C$29.91.

TSE ERO opened at C$22.93 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is C$23.54 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$24.82. The firm has a market capitalization of C$2.06 billion and a P/E ratio of 8.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 45.85, a current ratio of 2.43 and a quick ratio of 2.02. Ero Copper has a 1-year low of C$17.24 and a 1-year high of C$29.76.

Ero Copper Corp., a mining company, focuses on the production, exploration, and development of mining projects in Brazil. The company also explores for copper, gold, and silver deposits. Its principal property is the Vale do CuraÃ§Ã¡ property covering an area of approximately 153,741 hectares located in the northeastern Bahia State, Brazil.

