AirBoss of America (TSE:BOS) Price Target Lowered to C$54.00 at CIBC

AirBoss of America (TSE:BOS) had its price target lowered by CIBC from C$55.00 to C$54.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Pi Financial increased their target price on AirBoss of America from C$56.00 to C$56.50 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday. Canaccord Genuity reiterated a buy rating and issued a C$52.00 price target on shares of AirBoss of America in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Cormark set a C$53.00 price target on AirBoss of America in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Finally, TD Securities upgraded AirBoss of America from a hold rating to a buy rating and raised their price target for the company from C$46.00 to C$47.00 in a report on Friday, August 20th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of C$52.90.

Shares of BOS stock opened at C$39.50 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is C$36.69 and its 200-day moving average is C$36.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 97.60, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 3.54. The stock has a market capitalization of C$1.07 billion and a PE ratio of 18.84. AirBoss of America has a 52 week low of C$15.09 and a 52 week high of C$43.88.

AirBoss of America Corp., through its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets rubber-based products for automotive, heavy commercial, construction and infrastructure, oil and gas, and defense industries in Canada and the United States. The company operates through three segments: Rubber Solutions, AirBoss Defense Group, and Engineered Products.

