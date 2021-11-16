Umicore (OTCMKTS:UMICY) Rating Lowered to Neutral at Redburn Partners

Redburn Partners cut shares of Umicore (OTCMKTS:UMICY) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report sent to investors on Friday, The Fly reports.

UMICY has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Umicore in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. They set a hold rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a hold rating on shares of Umicore in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. Berenberg Bank lowered their target price on shares of Umicore from €62.00 ($72.94) to €60.00 ($70.59) and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an equal weight rating on shares of Umicore in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $60.00.

Shares of OTCMKTS UMICY opened at $13.11 on Friday. Umicore has a twelve month low of $10.38 and a twelve month high of $17.71. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $14.60 and a 200 day simple moving average of $15.27.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 27th were paid a $0.2236 dividend. This represents a yield of 1.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 26th.

Umicore Company Profile

Umicore engages in the materials technology business. It operates through the following business segments: Catalysis, Energy & Surface Technologies, Recycling, and Corporate. The Catalysis segment is consist of automotive catalysts for gasoline and diesel light and heavy duty diesel applications, including on-road and non-on-road vehicles.

