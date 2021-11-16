Cenovus Energy (TSE:CVE) Stock Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $11.52

Shares of Cenovus Energy Inc. (TSE:CVE) (NYSE:CVE) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$11.52 and traded as high as C$15.95. Cenovus Energy shares last traded at C$15.72, with a volume of 9,442,404 shares changing hands.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on CVE shares. National Bank Financial boosted their price target on Cenovus Energy from C$20.00 to C$22.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. BMO Capital Markets restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Cenovus Energy in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Cenovus Energy to C$20.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. CSFB boosted their target price on Cenovus Energy from C$18.00 to C$20.00 in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Finally, Tudor Pickering & Holt set a C$17.00 target price on Cenovus Energy and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$17.69.

The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 66.06. The business has a 50 day moving average of C$13.31 and a 200-day moving average of C$11.52. The stock has a market cap of C$31.72 billion and a PE ratio of 36.14.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be paid a $0.035 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 14th. This represents a $0.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.89%. This is a positive change from Cenovus Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.02. Cenovus Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 12.07%.

About Cenovus Energy (TSE:CVE)

Cenovus Energy Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas in Canada, the United States and the Asia Pacific region. The company operates through Oil Sands, Conventional, and Refining and Marketing segments. The Oil Sands segment develops and produces bitumen in northeast Alberta.

