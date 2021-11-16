Providence Resources (LON:PVR) Shares Pass Below 200-Day Moving Average of $3.60

Providence Resources P.l.c. (LON:PVR)’s stock price passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 3.60 ($0.05) and traded as low as GBX 3 ($0.04). Providence Resources shares last traded at GBX 3.10 ($0.04), with a volume of 931,712 shares traded.

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 3.52 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 3.60. The stock has a market capitalization of £30.22 million and a PE ratio of -3.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.09.

About Providence Resources (LON:PVR)

Providence Resources P.l.c. operates as an oil and gas exploration company in Ireland. Its exploration assets are located in the basins of Celtic Sea, Kish Bank, Northern Porcupine, Southern Porcupine, Goban Spur, and St. George's. The company was founded in 1981 and is headquartered in Dublin, Ireland.

