Lucara Diamond (TSE:LUC) Share Price Passes Below 200 Day Moving Average of $0.72

Lucara Diamond Corp. (TSE:LUC)’s share price passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$0.72 and traded as low as C$0.65. Lucara Diamond shares last traded at C$0.66, with a volume of 190,022 shares changing hands.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on LUC. BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “market perform” rating and set a C$0.80 price objective on shares of Lucara Diamond in a research report on Monday, July 19th. Berenberg Bank lifted their price objective on shares of Lucara Diamond from C$0.90 to C$1.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 7th.

Get Lucara Diamond alerts:

The business’s fifty day moving average is C$0.66 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$0.72. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.81. The stock has a market capitalization of C$299.00 million and a PE ratio of 12.94.

In related news, Director Johane Mchive sold 48,828 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$0.68, for a total value of C$33,203.04.

Lucara Diamond Company Profile (TSE:LUC)

Lucara Diamond Corp., a diamond mining company, engages in the development and operation of diamond properties in Africa. The company holds 100% interests in the Karowe mine located in Botswana. It also operates Clara Platform, a digital platform for the sale of rough diamonds. The company was formerly known as Bannockburn Resources Limited and changed its name to Lucara Diamond Corp.

See Also: Strike Price

Receive News & Ratings for Lucara Diamond Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lucara Diamond and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.