Burford Capital (LON:BUR) Stock Passes Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $1,396.62

Burford Capital Limited (LON:BUR)’s stock price passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 1,396.62 ($18.25) and traded as low as GBX 821 ($10.73). Burford Capital shares last traded at GBX 835 ($10.91), with a volume of 175,128 shares trading hands.

The company has a market capitalization of £1.83 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -51.86. The company has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 815.10 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 1,396.62. The company has a quick ratio of 5.98, a current ratio of 5.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 65.49.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 2nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 11th will be given a $0.06 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 0.55%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 11th. Burford Capital’s dividend payout ratio is currently -0.78%.

In other Burford Capital news, insider Robert Gillespie purchased 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 24th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 810 ($10.58) per share, with a total value of £40,500 ($52,913.51).

Burford Capital Company Profile (LON:BUR)

Burford Capital Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides investment capital, asset management, financing, and risk solutions for the legal sector in Guernsey and internationally. The company offers law firm and business solutions, including litigation finance, portfolio financing, risk management, insurance, asset recovery, international arbitration, insolvency and bankruptcy, competition and antitrust, intellectual property, and post-settlement and monetization solutions, as well as legal finance and advisory services.

