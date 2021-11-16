Brokerages Expect Corporate Office Properties Trust (NYSE:OFC) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $167.30 Million

Posted by on Nov 16th, 2021

Analysts predict that Corporate Office Properties Trust (NYSE:OFC) will announce sales of $167.30 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Corporate Office Properties Trust’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $164.03 million and the highest is $170.03 million. Corporate Office Properties Trust posted sales of $164.03 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 2%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, February 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Corporate Office Properties Trust will report full-year sales of $661.07 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $651.91 million to $670.80 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $682.70 million, with estimates ranging from $665.12 million to $700.93 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Corporate Office Properties Trust.

Corporate Office Properties Trust (NYSE:OFC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by ($0.32). The firm had revenue of $174.64 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $161.22 million. Corporate Office Properties Trust had a net margin of 21.74% and a return on equity of 8.80%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.54 earnings per share.

OFC has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Corporate Office Properties Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Raymond James dropped their target price on Corporate Office Properties Trust from $33.00 to $31.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, Corporate Office Properties Trust presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $30.83.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Corporate Office Properties Trust by 47.4% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,182,087 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $463,571,000 after purchasing an additional 5,527,197 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Corporate Office Properties Trust by 3.1% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 16,457,453 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $460,643,000 after purchasing an additional 500,419 shares during the last quarter. Earnest Partners LLC boosted its position in Corporate Office Properties Trust by 13.8% during the first quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 5,583,084 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $147,003,000 after purchasing an additional 674,902 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in Corporate Office Properties Trust by 13.6% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,568,091 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $157,389,000 after purchasing an additional 665,514 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Corporate Office Properties Trust by 1.4% during the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,211,185 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $113,618,000 after purchasing an additional 56,355 shares during the last quarter. 98.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of OFC stock opened at $28.33 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. The firm has a market cap of $3.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a fifty day moving average of $27.92. Corporate Office Properties Trust has a one year low of $24.64 and a one year high of $30.51.

Corporate Office Properties Trust Company Profile

Corporate Office Properties Trust, Inc is a real estate investment trust. It acquires, develops, manages, sells, and leases out office properties and data centers. The firm operates through the following segments: Defense/Information Technology Locations, Regional Office, Wholesale Data Center, and Other.

Further Reading: What strategies should day traders use to execute a trade?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Corporate Office Properties Trust (OFC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Corporate Office Properties Trust (NYSE:OFC)

Receive News & Ratings for Corporate Office Properties Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Corporate Office Properties Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.