Brokerages Expect Corporate Office Properties Trust (NYSE:OFC) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $167.30 Million

Analysts predict that Corporate Office Properties Trust (NYSE:OFC) will announce sales of $167.30 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Corporate Office Properties Trust’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $164.03 million and the highest is $170.03 million. Corporate Office Properties Trust posted sales of $164.03 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 2%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, February 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Corporate Office Properties Trust will report full-year sales of $661.07 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $651.91 million to $670.80 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $682.70 million, with estimates ranging from $665.12 million to $700.93 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Corporate Office Properties Trust.

Corporate Office Properties Trust (NYSE:OFC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by ($0.32). The firm had revenue of $174.64 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $161.22 million. Corporate Office Properties Trust had a net margin of 21.74% and a return on equity of 8.80%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.54 earnings per share.

OFC has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Corporate Office Properties Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Raymond James dropped their target price on Corporate Office Properties Trust from $33.00 to $31.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, Corporate Office Properties Trust presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $30.83.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Corporate Office Properties Trust by 47.4% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,182,087 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $463,571,000 after purchasing an additional 5,527,197 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Corporate Office Properties Trust by 3.1% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 16,457,453 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $460,643,000 after purchasing an additional 500,419 shares during the last quarter. Earnest Partners LLC boosted its position in Corporate Office Properties Trust by 13.8% during the first quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 5,583,084 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $147,003,000 after purchasing an additional 674,902 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in Corporate Office Properties Trust by 13.6% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,568,091 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $157,389,000 after purchasing an additional 665,514 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Corporate Office Properties Trust by 1.4% during the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,211,185 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $113,618,000 after purchasing an additional 56,355 shares during the last quarter. 98.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of OFC stock opened at $28.33 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. The firm has a market cap of $3.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a fifty day moving average of $27.92. Corporate Office Properties Trust has a one year low of $24.64 and a one year high of $30.51.

Corporate Office Properties Trust Company Profile

Corporate Office Properties Trust, Inc is a real estate investment trust. It acquires, develops, manages, sells, and leases out office properties and data centers. The firm operates through the following segments: Defense/Information Technology Locations, Regional Office, Wholesale Data Center, and Other.

