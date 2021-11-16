Canadian Apartment Properties REIT (TSE:CAR.UN) PT Raised to C$66.00

Canadian Apartment Properties REIT (TSE:CAR.UN) had its price objective boosted by Canaccord Genuity from C$65.00 to C$66.00 in a research note published on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on CAR.UN. CIBC boosted their price objective on shares of Canadian Apartment Properties REIT from C$65.00 to C$67.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Friday. National Bank Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Canadian Apartment Properties REIT to C$68.50 and gave the stock a na rating in a research note on Monday, July 19th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Canadian Apartment Properties REIT from C$62.00 to C$68.50 and gave the company a na rating in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. Raymond James increased their target price on Canadian Apartment Properties REIT from C$68.00 to C$70.50 and gave the stock a strong-buy rating in a research note on Monday, August 16th. Finally, National Bankshares increased their target price on Canadian Apartment Properties REIT from C$68.50 to C$70.50 in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of C$68.67.

Get Canadian Apartment Properties REIT alerts:

Shares of CAR.UN stock opened at C$58.94 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 0.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 62.11. Canadian Apartment Properties REIT has a 1 year low of C$48.45 and a 1 year high of C$62.77. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is C$60.45 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$59.16. The firm has a market capitalization of C$10.20 billion and a P/E ratio of 7.59.

CAPREIT owns interests in multi-unit residential rental properties, including apartments, townhomes and manufactured home communities (?MHC?) primarily located in and near major urban centres across Canada. As at March 31, 2019, CAPREIT had owning interests in 53,143 residential units, comprised of 45,446 residential suites and 45 MHC, comprising 7,697 land lease sites.

Further Reading: Investing in Growth Stocks



Receive News & Ratings for Canadian Apartment Properties REIT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canadian Apartment Properties REIT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.