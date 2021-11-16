TD Securities Increases Birchcliff Energy (TSE:BIR) Price Target to C$9.00

Birchcliff Energy (TSE:BIR) had its price target lifted by TD Securities from C$8.50 to C$9.00 in a research note published on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the oil and natural gas company’s stock.

BIR has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Scotiabank upped their target price on shares of Birchcliff Energy from C$8.00 to C$11.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. Canaccord Genuity restated a buy rating on shares of Birchcliff Energy in a report on Thursday, September 16th. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Birchcliff Energy from C$6.75 to C$9.25 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Monday, October 18th. CIBC boosted their price objective on Birchcliff Energy from C$6.50 to C$9.00 and gave the company a na rating in a report on Friday, October 15th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Birchcliff Energy to C$6.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of C$7.43.

Shares of Birchcliff Energy stock opened at C$7.70 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of C$2.06 billion and a PE ratio of 8.45. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 38.54. Birchcliff Energy has a 52 week low of C$1.72 and a 52 week high of C$7.80. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is C$6.66 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$5.14.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 1st. Investors of record on Friday, October 1st were issued a $0.005 dividend. This represents a $0.02 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 14th. Birchcliff Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 2.20%.

In other news, Senior Officer Myles Bosman sold 200,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$6.53, for a total transaction of C$1,306,000.00.

Birchcliff Energy Company Profile

Birchcliff Energy Ltd., an intermediate oil and natural gas company, acquires, explores for, develops, and produces natural gas, light oil, condensate, and natural gas liquids in Western Canada. The company holds interests in the Montney/Doig resource play, as well as other assets located in the Peace River Arch area of Alberta.

