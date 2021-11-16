Amex Exploration Inc. (OTCMKTS:AMXEF) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Amex Exploration Inc. (OTCMKTS:AMXEF) saw a significant drop in short interest in October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 900 shares, a drop of 94.0% from the October 14th total of 15,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 50,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS AMXEF opened at $2.48 on Tuesday. Amex Exploration has a 1 year low of $1.65 and a 1 year high of $3.26. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.03 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.02.

Amex Exploration Company Profile

Amex Exploration Inc, a junior mining exploration company, acquires, explores, and develops gold projects in Canada. Its flagship property is the 100% owned Perron gold project that consists of 116 mining claims covering an area of 4,518 hectares situated in Rouyn-Noranda, Quebec. The company also holds a portfolio of three other properties focuses on gold and base metals in the Abitibi region of Quebec and elsewhere in the province.

