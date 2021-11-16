Amex Exploration Inc. (OTCMKTS:AMXEF) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Amex Exploration Inc. (OTCMKTS:AMXEF) saw a significant drop in short interest in October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 900 shares, a drop of 94.0% from the October 14th total of 15,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 50,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.
Shares of OTCMKTS AMXEF opened at $2.48 on Tuesday. Amex Exploration has a 1 year low of $1.65 and a 1 year high of $3.26. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.03 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.02.
Amex Exploration Company Profile
See Also: Why are percentage gainers important?
Receive News & Ratings for Amex Exploration Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amex Exploration and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.