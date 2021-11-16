Allied Properties Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:APYRF) Short Interest Up 193.7% in October

Allied Properties Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:APYRF) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 312,200 shares, a growth of 193.7% from the October 14th total of 106,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 164.3 days.

A number of research analysts recently commented on APYRF shares. Scotiabank raised their price objective on shares of Allied Properties Real Estate Investment Trust from C$52.50 to C$53.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Allied Properties Real Estate Investment Trust from C$48.00 to C$49.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. National Bank Financial lifted their price target on shares of Allied Properties Real Estate Investment Trust from C$50.00 to C$52.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Allied Properties Real Estate Investment Trust from C$51.00 to C$52.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Desjardins lifted their price target on shares of Allied Properties Real Estate Investment Trust from C$47.00 to C$48.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $50.89.

Allied Properties Real Estate Investment Trust stock opened at $35.54 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $33.67 and a 200 day moving average price of $35.16. Allied Properties Real Estate Investment Trust has a 52 week low of $28.15 and a 52 week high of $38.01.

Allied Properties Real Estate Investment Trust engages in owning, management, and development of urban office environments. It offers services such as rental overview and search, available space, and tenant profile. The company was founded by Michael R. Emory on October 25, 2002 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

