Allianz SE (OTCMKTS:ALIZY) Short Interest Update

Allianz SE (OTCMKTS:ALIZY) saw a significant increase in short interest in October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 32,100 shares, an increase of 483.6% from the October 14th total of 5,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 255,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Commerzbank raised Allianz from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 19th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of Allianz in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. Barclays reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of Allianz in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Allianz from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. Finally, Berenberg Bank raised Allianz from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 1st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $26.00.

Shares of Allianz stock opened at $23.30 on Tuesday. Allianz has a one year low of $21.36 and a one year high of $26.85. The firm has a market cap of $96.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.36 and a beta of 1.22. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $22.94 and its 200-day moving average is $24.28.

Allianz SE, together with its subsidiaries, provides property-casualty insurance, life/health insurance, and asset management products and services worldwide. The company's Property-Casualty segment offers various insurance products, including motor liability and own damage, accident, general liability, fire and property, legal expense, credit, and travel to private and corporate customers.

