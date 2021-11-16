Cogent Biosciences, Inc. Expected to Post FY2021 Earnings of ($1.78) Per Share (NASDAQ:COGT)

Cogent Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:COGT) – Research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group reduced their FY2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of Cogent Biosciences in a report issued on Wednesday, November 10th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst E. Yang now forecasts that the technology company will earn ($1.78) per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of ($1.74). Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Cogent Biosciences’ Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.52) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($2.32) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($2.10) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($2.29) EPS and FY2025 earnings at ($2.18) EPS.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. SVB Leerink initiated coverage on Cogent Biosciences in a research note on Sunday. They set a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price objective for the company. HC Wainwright lifted their target price on Cogent Biosciences from $25.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Cogent Biosciences from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, October 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $24.33.

COGT opened at $10.32 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $411.24 million, a PE ratio of -1.41 and a beta of 2.88. The business has a 50 day moving average of $8.65 and a 200-day moving average of $8.14. Cogent Biosciences has a 52 week low of $5.83 and a 52 week high of $13.90.

Cogent Biosciences (NASDAQ:COGT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The technology company reported ($0.48) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.41) by ($0.07).

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in Cogent Biosciences by 50.4% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,827 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 1,283 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc bought a new position in Cogent Biosciences in the second quarter worth approximately $26,000. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Cogent Biosciences by 0.7% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 577,764 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,858,000 after purchasing an additional 3,895 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in Cogent Biosciences by 36.4% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 15,000 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $122,000 after purchasing an additional 4,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd lifted its holdings in Cogent Biosciences by 13.3% during the second quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 55,587 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $451,000 after buying an additional 6,546 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 96.08% of the company’s stock.

Cogent Biosciences, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of precision therapies for genetically defined diseases. It focuses on CGT9486, a selective tyrosine kinase inhibitor that is designed to potently inhibit the KIT D816V mutation as well as other mutations in KIT exon 17.

