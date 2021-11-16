Oppenheimer Research Analysts Lift Earnings Estimates for Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CYCC)

Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CYCC) – Equities research analysts at Oppenheimer lifted their FY2021 earnings estimates for Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals in a report issued on Thursday, November 11th. Oppenheimer analyst K. Degeeter now anticipates that the biotechnology company will post earnings of ($2.33) per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of ($2.47). Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals’ Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.71) EPS and FY2022 earnings at ($3.09) EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th.

Shares of NASDAQ CYCC opened at $4.78 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $5.31 and a two-hundred day moving average of $5.77. Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $3.40 and a twelve month high of $11.42. The stock has a market cap of $44.14 million, a P/E ratio of -1.63 and a beta of 1.09.

Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CYCC) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.54) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.70) by $0.16. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.47) EPS.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new position in shares of Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter worth $51,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP acquired a new stake in Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter valued at $74,000. Northern Trust Corp acquired a new stake in Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter valued at $89,000. Virtu Financial LLC boosted its position in Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals by 27.3% during the first quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 13,108 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $93,000 after purchasing an additional 2,815 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter valued at $148,000. 44.30% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals

Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company. It uses cell cycle, transcriptional regulation and DNA damage response biology to develop medicines for cancer and other proliferative diseases. The company builds a biopharmaceutical business, which is focused in hematology and oncology based on a pipeline of novel drug candidates.

