Brokers Issue Forecasts for Foghorn Therapeutics Inc.’s FY2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:FHTX)

Foghorn Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:FHTX) – Investment analysts at Wedbush cut their FY2021 earnings estimates for shares of Foghorn Therapeutics in a research report issued on Thursday, November 11th. Wedbush analyst R. Driscoll now anticipates that the company will post earnings of ($2.67) per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of ($2.51). Wedbush also issued estimates for Foghorn Therapeutics’ Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.71) EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at ($0.57) EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at ($0.58) EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at ($0.63) EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.65) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($2.43) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($2.56) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($2.63) EPS and FY2025 earnings at ($1.65) EPS.

Get Foghorn Therapeutics alerts:

Foghorn Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FHTX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.71) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.67) by ($0.04). Foghorn Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 10,844.22% and a negative return on equity of 81.43%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Foghorn Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $22.50.

Shares of Foghorn Therapeutics stock opened at $13.63 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $13.28 and a 200 day moving average price of $11.32. The company has a quick ratio of 8.81, a current ratio of 6.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. Foghorn Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $8.01 and a twelve month high of $28.26.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FHTX. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in Foghorn Therapeutics by 102.3% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,588 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 1,309 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in Foghorn Therapeutics by 139.9% in the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,231 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 1,301 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in Foghorn Therapeutics by 126.8% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 12,270 shares of the company’s stock worth $131,000 after purchasing an additional 6,861 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in Foghorn Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth about $152,000. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers bought a new position in Foghorn Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth about $167,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.38% of the company’s stock.

Foghorn Therapeutics Company Profile

Foghorn Therapeutics Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops medicines targeting genetically determined dependencies within the chromatin regulatory system. The company uses its proprietary Gene Traffic Control platform to identify, validate, and potentially drug targets within the system.

See Also: Market Timing

Receive News & Ratings for Foghorn Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Foghorn Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.