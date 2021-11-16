Duolingo Inc to Post FY2021 Earnings of ($2.30) Per Share, William Blair Forecasts (NYSE:DUOL)

Duolingo Inc (NYSE:DUOL) – Research analysts at William Blair reduced their FY2021 EPS estimates for shares of Duolingo in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, November 10th. William Blair analyst R. Schackart now anticipates that the company will earn ($2.30) per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of ($1.95). William Blair has a “Outperform” rating on the stock. William Blair also issued estimates for Duolingo’s Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.92) EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at ($0.66) EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at ($0.61) EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at ($0.67) EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.51) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($2.44) EPS and FY2023 earnings at ($1.97) EPS.

Duolingo (NYSE:DUOL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.98) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.92) by ($0.06).

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on DUOL. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Duolingo from $125.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. JMP Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Duolingo from $160.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Duolingo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Duolingo in a report on Monday, August 23rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $125.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, KeyCorp initiated coverage on shares of Duolingo in a report on Monday, August 23rd. They issued a “sector weight” rating on the stock. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $167.43.

NYSE:DUOL opened at $140.48 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $168.25. Duolingo has a 52 week low of $118.54 and a 52 week high of $204.99.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. KPCB DGF Associates LLC purchased a new position in Duolingo during the third quarter valued at approximately $430,353,000. Baillie Gifford & Co. bought a new stake in Duolingo during the 3rd quarter valued at $210,522,000. Morgan Stanley bought a new stake in Duolingo during the 3rd quarter valued at $147,150,000. BlackRock Inc. bought a new position in Duolingo in the 3rd quarter worth $62,484,000. Finally, Temasek Holdings Private Ltd bought a new position in Duolingo in the 3rd quarter worth $49,908,000. 10.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Duolingo

Duolingo Inc provides mobile language learning platform. Duolingo Inc is based in PITTSBURGH.

