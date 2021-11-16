Computer Programs and Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPSI) Forecasted to Earn FY2021 Earnings of $2.23 Per Share

Computer Programs and Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPSI) – Equities research analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald cut their FY2021 earnings estimates for Computer Programs and Systems in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, November 10th. Cantor Fitzgerald analyst S. Halper now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $2.23 for the year, down from their previous forecast of $2.38. Cantor Fitzgerald also issued estimates for Computer Programs and Systems’ FY2022 earnings at $2.43 EPS.

Get Computer Programs and Systems alerts:

Computer Programs and Systems (NASDAQ:CPSI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $70.09 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $71.12 million. Computer Programs and Systems had a return on equity of 11.60% and a net margin of 5.91%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.36 earnings per share.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on CPSI. Zacks Investment Research cut Computer Programs and Systems from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Computer Programs and Systems from $28.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $35.25.

Shares of CPSI stock opened at $31.40 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.71, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The company has a market capitalization of $459.95 million, a PE ratio of 28.29, a P/E/G ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a 50 day moving average of $35.62. Computer Programs and Systems has a 1 year low of $26.22 and a 1 year high of $37.62.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CPSI. State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its holdings in Computer Programs and Systems by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 8,867 shares of the company’s stock worth $294,000 after acquiring an additional 320 shares during the period. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC grew its holdings in Computer Programs and Systems by 66.7% during the 2nd quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in Computer Programs and Systems by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 93,664 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,866,000 after acquiring an additional 439 shares during the period. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al grew its holdings in Computer Programs and Systems by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 14,304 shares of the company’s stock worth $507,000 after acquiring an additional 450 shares during the period. Finally, New York State Teachers Retirement System grew its holdings in Computer Programs and Systems by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 11,207 shares of the company’s stock worth $397,000 after acquiring an additional 456 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.27% of the company’s stock.

In other news, COO Christopher L. Fowler sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.67, for a total transaction of $36,670.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Robert D. Hinckle sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.12, for a total transaction of $210,720.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 9,800 shares of company stock valued at $348,796 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 4.70% of the company’s stock.

About Computer Programs and Systems

Computer Programs & Systems, Inc provides healthcare information technology solutions and services. It operates through the following segments: Acute Care EHR, Post-acute Care EHR, and TruBridge. The Acute EHR segment provides acute care electronic health record (EHR) solutions, Thrive and Centriq, and related services for community hospitals and their physician clinics.

Recommended Story: How to track put option volume

Receive News & Ratings for Computer Programs and Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Computer Programs and Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.