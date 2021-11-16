Codex DNA, Inc. (NASDAQ:DNAY) to Post FY2021 Earnings of ($1.25) Per Share, Jefferies Financial Group Forecasts

Codex DNA, Inc. (NASDAQ:DNAY) – Equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group cut their FY2021 earnings estimates for Codex DNA in a report released on Wednesday, November 10th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst B. Couillard now expects that the company will post earnings per share of ($1.25) for the year, down from their previous forecast of ($1.07). Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Codex DNA’s Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.38) EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at ($0.40) EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at ($0.41) EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at ($0.39) EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.39) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($1.59) EPS and FY2023 earnings at ($1.24) EPS.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on DNAY. Cowen began coverage on shares of Codex DNA in a research report on Friday, October 15th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Codex DNA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th.

DNAY opened at $8.13 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $11.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 18.52 and a current ratio of 14.93. Codex DNA has a 1 year low of $7.72 and a 1 year high of $25.70.

Codex DNA (NASDAQ:DNAY) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.34) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.28) by ($0.06).

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in DNAY. California State Teachers Retirement System acquired a new position in Codex DNA during the third quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Deutsche Bank AG acquired a new position in Codex DNA during the third quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Codex DNA by 811.9% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,426 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,000 after buying an additional 7,502 shares in the last quarter. Pinz Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Codex DNA during the second quarter valued at approximately $198,000. Finally, M&T Bank Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Codex DNA during the second quarter valued at approximately $263,000. 55.18% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Codex DNA Company Profile

Codex DNA, Inc, a synthetic biology company, manufactures and sells synthetic biology instruments, reagents, and associated products and related services, primarily to pharmaceutical and academic laboratories worldwide. Its solutions include BioXp system that empowers researchers to go from a digital DNA sequence to endpoint-ready synthetic DNA; BioXp portal, an online portal that offers an intuitive guided workflow and design tools for building new DNA sequences and assembling them into vectors of choice; BioXp kits that contain building blocks and reagents, including its Gibson Assembly branded reagents, for specific synthetic biology workflow applications; Cloud-based scripts; Benchtop reagents that contain all the reagents necessary to proceed with a specific synthetic biology workflow on the benchtop using products generated on the BioXp system; and Biofoundry Services, which enable a customer to order and receive the BioXp system endpoint-ready products, such as genes, clones, cell-free amplified DNA, and variant libraries.

