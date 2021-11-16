Callaway Golf (NYSE:ELY) to Post FY2021 Earnings of $0.75 Per Share, Jefferies Financial Group Forecasts

Callaway Golf (NYSE:ELY) – Equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group lifted their FY2021 earnings estimates for Callaway Golf in a research report issued on Wednesday, November 10th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst R. Konik now expects that the company will post earnings of $0.75 per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of $0.37. Jefferies Financial Group has a “Buy” rating and a $60.00 price objective on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Callaway Golf’s Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.21) EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.24 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.30) EPS and FY2022 earnings at $0.67 EPS.

Callaway Golf (NYSE:ELY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.04. Callaway Golf had a net margin of 11.00% and a return on equity of 4.84%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.60 EPS.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on ELY. KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of Callaway Golf from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. TheStreet lowered shares of Callaway Golf from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Compass Point upped their price objective on shares of Callaway Golf from $33.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Callaway Golf from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $33.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, Roth Capital upped their price objective on shares of Callaway Golf from $41.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $40.10.

Shares of ELY opened at $29.78 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.92 and a beta of 1.96. Callaway Golf has a 12-month low of $16.63 and a 12-month high of $37.75. The company has a current ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $28.52 and a 200-day moving average price of $30.97.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its position in shares of Callaway Golf by 0.8% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 160,775 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,442,000 after acquiring an additional 1,309 shares during the period. Islet Management LP purchased a new stake in Callaway Golf during the 3rd quarter valued at about $19,460,000. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in Callaway Golf during the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,990,000. Potrero Capital Research LLC grew its stake in shares of Callaway Golf by 5.5% in the 3rd quarter. Potrero Capital Research LLC now owns 665,820 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,397,000 after buying an additional 35,000 shares during the period. Finally, Hudson Bay Capital Management LP grew its stake in shares of Callaway Golf by 150.0% in the 3rd quarter. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP now owns 150,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,145,000 after buying an additional 90,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 94.17% of the company’s stock.

In other Callaway Golf news, major shareholder Pep Tg Investments Lp sold 4,600,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.64, for a total transaction of $127,144,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.23% of the company’s stock.

Callaway Golf Company Profile

Callaway Golf Co engages in the manufacture and distribution of golf equipment and accessories. It operates through the following segments: Golf Equipment; and Apparel, Gear, and Other. The Golf Equipment segment focuses in the designs, manufactures, and selling of a full line of golf equipment. The Apparel, Gear, and Other segment involves in the development and selling of soft goods products under the Callaway, TravisMathew, OGIO, and Jack Wolfskin brands.

