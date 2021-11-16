B. Riley Comments on Fusion Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s FY2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:FUSN)

Fusion Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:FUSN) – Analysts at B. Riley lifted their FY2021 earnings estimates for shares of Fusion Pharmaceuticals in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, November 10th. B. Riley analyst J. Walsh now anticipates that the company will post earnings of ($1.97) per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of ($2.36). B. Riley has a “Buy” rating and a $17.00 price target on the stock. B. Riley also issued estimates for Fusion Pharmaceuticals’ Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.46) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($1.82) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($1.56) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($1.62) EPS and FY2025 earnings at ($1.73) EPS.

Get Fusion Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on FUSN. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Fusion Pharmaceuticals from $20.00 to $19.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Fusion Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Fusion Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $18.00.

Fusion Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $6.43 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $7.72 and its 200-day moving average price is $8.12. The stock has a market cap of $276.91 million, a P/E ratio of -3.53 and a beta of 0.07. Fusion Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $6.11 and a fifty-two week high of $13.69.

Fusion Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:FUSN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.45) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.58) by $0.13.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FUSN. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Fusion Pharmaceuticals by 29.5% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 18,221 shares of the company’s stock valued at $147,000 after purchasing an additional 4,149 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Fusion Pharmaceuticals by 8.9% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 25,136 shares of the company’s stock worth $199,000 after acquiring an additional 2,047 shares during the last quarter. Sectoral Asset Management Inc bought a new stake in Fusion Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter worth $303,000. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Fusion Pharmaceuticals by 8.0% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 82,286 shares of the company’s stock worth $651,000 after acquiring an additional 6,074 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Woodline Partners LP grew its holdings in Fusion Pharmaceuticals by 24.1% in the 2nd quarter. Woodline Partners LP now owns 154,597 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,249,000 after acquiring an additional 30,003 shares during the last quarter. 63.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Fusion Pharmaceuticals

Fusion Pharmaceuticals Inc, a clinical-stage oncology company, focuses on developing radiopharmaceuticals as precision medicines. The company has developed Targeted Alpha Therapies platform together with its proprietary Fast-Clear linker technology to enable us to connect alpha particle emitting isotopes to antibodies and other targeting molecules in order to selectively deliver the alpha particle payloads to tumors.

Read More: What Does An Overweight Rating Mean?

Receive News & Ratings for Fusion Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fusion Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.