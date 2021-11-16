Acutus Medical (NASDAQ:AFIB) Price Target Cut to $10.00 by Analysts at Canaccord Genuity

Acutus Medical (NASDAQ:AFIB) had its price target lowered by Canaccord Genuity from $18.00 to $10.00 in a report released on Friday, The Fly reports. Canaccord Genuity currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Acutus Medical in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. They issued a neutral rating and a $10.00 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Acutus Medical from a neutral rating to an underweight rating in a research report on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $16.14.

Shares of NASDAQ:AFIB opened at $3.72 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $128.74 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.92 and a beta of 2.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 4.89 and a current ratio of 5.72. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $8.67 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $12.61. Acutus Medical has a 52-week low of $3.53 and a 52-week high of $34.35.

Acutus Medical (NASDAQ:AFIB) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 11th. The company reported ($0.94) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.92) by ($0.02). Acutus Medical had a negative return on equity of 115.95% and a negative net margin of 748.44%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($1.18) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Acutus Medical will post -3.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in Acutus Medical by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 144,870 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,460,000 after purchasing an additional 1,147 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its stake in Acutus Medical by 9.9% during the 2nd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 14,814 shares of the company’s stock valued at $252,000 after purchasing an additional 1,335 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in Acutus Medical by 120.7% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,743 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 2,047 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG raised its stake in Acutus Medical by 24.1% during the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 11,358 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,000 after purchasing an additional 2,203 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Acutus Medical by 6.3% during the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 39,013 shares of the company’s stock valued at $522,000 after purchasing an additional 2,316 shares during the period. 90.36% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Acutus Medical, Inc, an arrhythmia management company, designs, manufactures, and markets a range of tools for catheter-based ablation procedures to treat various arrhythmias in the United States and internationally. Its product portfolio includes novel access sheaths, transseptal crossing tools, diagnostic and mapping catheters, conventional and contact force ablation catheters, and mapping and imaging consoles and accessories, as well as supporting algorithms and software programs.

