Canaccord Genuity Reiterates Buy Rating for PayPoint (LON:PAY)

Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of PayPoint (LON:PAY) in a report issued on Friday, Analyst Price Targets reports. The brokerage currently has a GBX 820 ($10.71) target price on the stock.

Separately, Liberum Capital raised shares of PayPoint to a buy rating and set a GBX 1,000 ($13.07) price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st.

Shares of PAY stock opened at GBX 677 ($8.85) on Friday. PayPoint has a one year low of GBX 560 ($7.32) and a one year high of GBX 742 ($9.69). The company has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 701.80 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 1,045.96. The firm has a market capitalization of £465.39 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 220.50, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a current ratio of 0.77.

PayPoint plc provides specialist consumer payment, transaction processing, settlement, and other services and products in the United Kingdom, Ireland, and Romania. It offers bill and general services, such as prepaid energy, bills, and cash out services; top-ups, including mobiles phones, eMoney vouchers, prepaid debit cards, and lottery tickets; and retail services comprising ATM, card payments, parcels, money transfer, SIMs, EPoS, and receipt advertising.

