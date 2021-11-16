Royal Bank of Canada Increases Burberry Group (LON:BRBY) Price Target to GBX 1,980

Burberry Group (LON:BRBY) had its price target hoisted by Royal Bank of Canada from GBX 1,950 ($25.48) to GBX 1,980 ($25.87) in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Price Targets.com reports. The firm currently has a sector perform rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on BRBY. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a hold rating on shares of Burberry Group in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Barclays restated an equal weight rating and issued a GBX 2,000 ($26.13) price objective on shares of Burberry Group in a report on Monday, October 11th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Burberry Group currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of GBX 2,186.43 ($28.57).

Get Burberry Group alerts:

Burberry Group stock opened at GBX 1,950 ($25.48) on Friday. The firm has a market cap of £7.90 billion and a PE ratio of 16.80. Burberry Group has a 52-week low of GBX 1,592 ($20.80) and a 52-week high of GBX 2,267 ($29.62). The company has a quick ratio of 1.96, a current ratio of 2.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 92.56. The company’s 50 day moving average is GBX 1,876.91 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 2,011.52.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 16th will be issued a GBX 11.60 ($0.15) dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 16th. This represents a yield of 0.6%.

In other Burberry Group news, insider Julie Brown sold 23,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 1,945 ($25.41), for a total transaction of £447,350 ($584,465.64).

Burberry Group Company Profile

Burberry Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, retails, and wholesales luxury goods under the Burberry brand. The company operates in two segments, Retail/Wholesale and Licensing. It offers women, men, and children apparels, as well as accessories. The company also licenses third parties to manufacture and distribute products using the Burberry trademarks.

Featured Story: How Do Investors Open a Backdoor Roth IRA?

Receive News & Ratings for Burberry Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Burberry Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.