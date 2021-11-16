B. Riley Equities Analysts Reduce Earnings Estimates for Purple Innovation, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRPL)

Purple Innovation, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRPL) – Equities researchers at B. Riley decreased their FY2021 EPS estimates for Purple Innovation in a report released on Wednesday, November 10th. B. Riley analyst S. Anderson now anticipates that the company will post earnings of ($0.02) per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of $0.69. B. Riley currently has a “Neutral” rating and a $14.00 target price on the stock. B. Riley also issued estimates for Purple Innovation’s Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.18) EPS and FY2022 earnings at $0.62 EPS.

Get Purple Innovation alerts:

Purple Innovation (NASDAQ:PRPL) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by ($0.24). Purple Innovation had a return on equity of 11.40% and a net margin of 3.30%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.27 EPS.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. UBS Group downgraded Purple Innovation from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $32.00 to $15.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Roth Capital lowered their price target on Purple Innovation from $34.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. KeyCorp lowered their price target on Purple Innovation from $33.00 to $25.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Bank of America cut Purple Innovation from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $36.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Finally, Truist cut Purple Innovation from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $35.00 to $12.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $22.50.

Shares of NASDAQ PRPL opened at $13.40 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $895.39 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 223.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 14.08 and a beta of 1.22. Purple Innovation has a 12-month low of $13.26 and a 12-month high of $41.08. The company has a current ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $20.62 and its 200 day simple moving average is $25.04.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PRPL. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of Purple Innovation by 45.2% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 132,619 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,198,000 after purchasing an additional 41,266 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Purple Innovation in the first quarter worth about $213,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its stake in shares of Purple Innovation by 16.9% in the first quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 25,790 shares of the company’s stock worth $816,000 after purchasing an additional 3,728 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Purple Innovation by 49.8% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 319,889 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,124,000 after purchasing an additional 106,356 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Purple Innovation by 313.0% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 613,732 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,424,000 after purchasing an additional 465,143 shares during the period.

About Purple Innovation

Purple Innovation, Inc engages in the design and manufacture of comfort technology products. It offers mattresses, bed pillows, seat cushions, mattress protector, and bamboo sheets. The company was founded by Terry V. Pearce and Tony Marion Pearce in 1989 and is headquartered in Lehi, Utah.

Featured Article: Moving Average (MA)

Receive News & Ratings for Purple Innovation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Purple Innovation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.