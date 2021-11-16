AstraZeneca (LON:AZN) PT Set at £100 by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a £100 ($130.65) price objective on AstraZeneca (LON:AZN) in a research note released on Friday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. UBS Group set a £100 ($130.65) price objective on shares of AstraZeneca in a report on Friday. Shore Capital reiterated a buy rating on shares of AstraZeneca in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. Citigroup reiterated a buy rating and set a £105 ($137.18) price objective on shares of AstraZeneca in a report on Monday, September 20th. Berenberg Bank upped their price objective on shares of AstraZeneca from £100 ($130.65) to £105 ($137.18) and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, October 8th. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on shares of AstraZeneca from £100 ($130.65) to £110 ($143.72) and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of GBX 9,801.54 ($128.06).

Shares of AZN opened at GBX 8,968 ($117.17) on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 190.47. The stock has a market capitalization of £138.93 billion and a P/E ratio of 42.18. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 8,803.86 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 8,453.09. AstraZeneca has a 12 month low of GBX 6,736 ($88.01) and a 12 month high of GBX 9,523 ($124.42).

AstraZeneca PLC discovers, develops, manufactures, and commercializes prescription medicines in the areas of oncology, cardiovascular, renal and metabolism, respiratory, infection, neuroscience, and gastroenterology worldwide. The company's marketed products include Tagrisso, Lynparza, Imfinzi, Enhertu, Koselugo, Lumoxiti, Equidacent, Zoladex, Faslodex, Iressa, Arimidex, Casodex/Cosudex, and others for oncology diseases; Onglyza, Bydureon, Lokelma, Byetta, Qtern, Symlin, and others for cardiovascular, renal, and metabolism diseases; and Symbicort, Pulmicort, Fasenra, Daliresp/Daxas, Duaklir, Tudorza/Eklira, Bevespi, Breztri, Anifrolumab, and others for respiratory and immunology diseases.

