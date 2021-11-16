MP Materials (NYSE:MP) Raised to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of MP Materials (NYSE:MP) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Saturday, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $48.00 target price on the stock.

According to Zacks, “MP Materials Corporation is the producer of rare earth materials principally in the Western Hemisphere. The company owns and operates primarily Mountain Pass. MP Materials Corporation, formerly known as Fortress Value Acquisition Corp., is based in Las Vegas, Nevada. “

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on MP Materials from $43.00 to $38.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. DA Davidson initiated coverage on MP Materials in a report on Friday, July 23rd. They set a buy rating and a $45.00 price objective for the company. Benchmark initiated coverage on MP Materials in a report on Thursday, November 11th. They set a hold rating for the company. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on MP Materials in a report on Thursday, November 11th. They set a buy rating and a $55.00 price objective for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $42.20.

Shares of MP stock opened at $43.49 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $7.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 64.91 and a beta of 3.92. MP Materials has a one year low of $13.38 and a one year high of $51.77. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $34.54 and a 200 day moving average price of $33.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 17.74 and a quick ratio of 13.41.

MP Materials (NYSE:MP) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $99.75 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $77.10 million. MP Materials had a return on equity of 12.49% and a net margin of 40.06%. MP Materials’s quarterly revenue was up 143.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.10 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that MP Materials will post 0.7 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Financial Lp Qvt sold 1,095,612 shares of MP Materials stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.62, for a total value of $37,930,087.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 49.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of MP. Parallel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of MP Materials during the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of MP Materials during the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of MP Materials during the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of MP Materials during the 2nd quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in shares of MP Materials during the 2nd quarter valued at about $39,000. Institutional investors own 75.29% of the company’s stock.

About MP Materials

MP Materials Corp. engages in the ownership and operation of integrated rare earth mining and processing facilities. It owns and operates the Mountain Pass facility located in the Western Hemisphere. The company holds the mineral rights to the Mountain Pass mine and surrounding areas, as well as intellectual property rights related to the processing and development of rare earth minerals.

