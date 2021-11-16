Delivery Hero (ETR:DHER) Given a €160.00 Price Target by Barclays Analysts

Barclays set a €160.00 ($188.24) target price on Delivery Hero (ETR:DHER) in a research report released on Friday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €158.00 ($185.88) price objective on Delivery Hero in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Royal Bank of Canada set a €150.00 ($176.47) price objective on Delivery Hero in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Oddo Bhf set a €135.00 ($158.82) price target on Delivery Hero in a research report on Tuesday, September 14th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €180.00 ($211.76) price target on Delivery Hero in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a €170.00 ($200.00) price objective on Delivery Hero in a research report on Friday, August 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of €158.58 ($186.57).

Shares of ETR:DHER opened at €121.45 ($142.88) on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 54.43, a current ratio of 1.64 and a quick ratio of 1.48. The company has a market capitalization of $30.33 billion and a PE ratio of -13.94. Delivery Hero has a 1 year low of €91.00 ($107.06) and a 1 year high of €145.40 ($171.06). The business has a fifty day moving average price of €115.17 and a two-hundred day moving average price of €116.55.

Delivery Hero SE offers online food ordering and delivery services. It operates approximately in 50 countries in Europe, the Middle East, North Africa, Asia, and the Americas. Delivery Hero SE has a strategic partnership agreement with Woowa Brothers Corp. to expand its Asian operations. The company was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in Berlin, Germany.

