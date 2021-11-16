XPEL (NASDAQ:XPEL) Raised to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of XPEL (NASDAQ:XPEL) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Saturday morning, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $79.00 price objective on the stock.

According to Zacks, “XPEL Inc. is a provider of protective films and coatings which includes automotive paint protection film, surface protection film, automotive and architectural window films and ceramic coatings. XPEL Inc. is based in San Antonio, United States. “

Get XPEL alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:XPEL opened at $73.54 on Friday. XPEL has a 52-week low of $34.21 and a 52-week high of $103.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 64.51 and a beta of 2.16. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $76.67 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $79.75.

XPEL (NASDAQ:XPEL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.01. XPEL had a return on equity of 48.84% and a net margin of 13.23%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.24 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that XPEL will post 1.26 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Richard K. Crumly sold 24,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.75, for a total value of $1,818,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director John Constantine sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.92, for a total value of $364,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,214,565 shares in the company, valued at $88,566,079.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 449,000 shares of company stock worth $34,766,210. Insiders own 35.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in XPEL. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in XPEL in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,901,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership bought a new stake in XPEL in the 1st quarter worth approximately $671,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its stake in XPEL by 57.6% in the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 10,713 shares of the company’s stock worth $556,000 after acquiring an additional 3,917 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in XPEL by 52.4% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 7,322 shares of the company’s stock worth $380,000 after acquiring an additional 2,519 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC increased its stake in XPEL by 52.6% in the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 23,816 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,237,000 after acquiring an additional 8,207 shares during the last quarter. 34.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

XPEL Company Profile

XPEL, Inc engages in the manufacture and distribution of automotive products. It offers paint protection, aumototive, and flat glass window films, and plotters. The company was founded on October 14, 2003 and is headquartered in San Antonio, TX.

Featured Story: Example of operating income, EBIT and EBITDA

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on XPEL (XPEL)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for XPEL Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for XPEL and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.